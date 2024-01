What makes a food distinctly American? This week, Louisiana Eats explores that topic by serving a heaping helping of Americana – in decidedly Southern-sized portions. We sit down with native son, Burke Bischoff, whose paperback Po'Boy, tells the story of the classic New Orleans poor boy sandwich. We also speak with anthropologist Ty Matejowsky, author of Smothered and Covered: Waffle House and the Southern Imaginary.

Listen • 50:00