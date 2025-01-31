Louisiana Eats: The Big Game In The Big Easy

On Sunday, February 9th, over 100,000 people are expected to pack into New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX. This will mark the 11th Super Bowl in the city, tying Miami for most in NFL history. And there's a good reason the big game keeps coming back to the Big Easy: our food and hospitality are second to none. On this week's show, we celebrate iconic Louisiana foods that those swarms of sports fans will be seeking out during their stay.

We kick off with Louisiana Fish Fry. Remember the chicken sandwich wars that pitted fast-food chains against each other? Last year, the Louisiana Fried Chicken Sandwich Challenge set out to show that the best chicken sandwich in America was actually made in a home cook's kitchen. We learn about the national contest and meet champion Mindea Pituk, who won a trip to the Superdome on Super Bowl Sunday.

Then, we've got a game of two halves – of bread! Burke Bischoff's paperback Po'Boy, tells the story of the classic New Orleans poor boy sandwich – its delicious and endless varieties, the real secret of the dish, and what it has to do with a 1929 streetcar strike.

Next, we pass the ball to Samantha Stein and Dan Trahant of Reily Foods, the company behind Blue Plate Mayonnaise. We learn how they set out to create a new twist on two southern sauces – tartar and cocktail.

Finally, we sit down with a big game player in the world of flavor. Pepper Baumer is the third-generation producer of local and national favorite, Crystal Hot Sauce. In 2023, the Baumer family celebrated a century of business here in Louisiana.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.