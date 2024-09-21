Louisiana Eats: Ralph's On The Park? Ralph's On The Air!

In 1946, a New Orleans bar owner named Owen Brennan opened Brennan's Vieux Carre on Bourbon Street. Fresh out of high school, his sister Ella became his de facto manager there. Just before Owen's untimely death a few years later, plans were in place to move the restaurant to Royal Street, where the Brennan family dynasty truly began.

Today, Brennan's Restaurant on Royal Street is grander than ever – all thanks to the loving care of Owen and Ella's nephew, Ralph Brennan. Named one of the 20 most influential restaurant people in the country by Restaurant Business Magazine, Ralph also runs some of the city's finest dining destinations. There's Ralph's on the Park, Red Fish Grill, the Napoleon House and Café NOMA, just to name a few. On this week's show, we sit down with Ralph Brennan himself to discuss his life in food.

Then, we speak with Braithe Tidwell, the corporate beverage director for the Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group. Braithe helped the wine program at Brennan's regain its status on the Wine Spectator Grand Award-winning list. Most recently, Braithe collaborated with Piper Heidsieck to create a bespoke Brennan's champagne.

Next, we learn about Brennan's annual tradition of hosting the "Slowest Second Line on Earth," complete with ten terrific turtles and a rapping judge.

Finally, we step inside Brennan's kitchen for an unforgettable breakfast. For their poached eggs alone, the restaurant goes through over half a million eggs each year. Executive Chef Ryan Hacker shows us how his team perfectly poaches hundreds of eggs at a time to feed crowds of hungry morning diners.

