Louisiana Eats: Spiritual Foodways

No one needs to explain the spiritual aspect of cooking to Louisianans. For generations, the thoughtful preparation and service of food has been our way of loving people and building community. This week, we take a look at folks all around the world who also take a spiritual and community-based approach to food.

First, we hear from author Jody Eddy, who spent two years visiting monasteries, temples, and other spiritual communities everywhere from Minnesota to Morocco, discovering the rich culinary rituals of each group. She compiled her experiences in Elysian Kitchens: Recipes Inspired by the Traditions and Tastes of the World's Sacred Spaces, a fascinating cookbook full of traditional recipes and the stories of their spiritual roots.

Then, we explore one of the South's favorite backyard crops that's almost a religious icon in Louisiana – the mirliton. Planted ritually and used in religious ceremonies in Mesoamerica, mirliton has been traditionally planted on Christmas Eve and harvested in August – making regular appearances on Louisiana holiday tables. Our mirlitons drowned in Hurricane Katrina and were saved from extinction thanks to the efforts of Dr. Lance Hill. We get an update from the good doctor and learn how mirliton lovers from across the globe have connected through his website, Mirliton.org, resulting in the world's largest collection of mirliton recipes.

