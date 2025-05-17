Louisiana Eats: Truth And Historical Fiction

With a unique history reaching back centuries, Louisiana is a state that lends itself to storytelling. On this week's show, we're joined by two historians to get the true stories behind some common myths and misconceptions. And sandwiched between them, we speak with two authors of historical fiction whose books make our state's past come alive.

We begin with journalist and food historian Lolis Eric Elie, who talks about the true origins of New Orleans' Creole food, and the often-overlooked African contributions.

Next, we speak with Elisa Speranza, author of "The Italian Prisoner." Elisa was inspired to write her debut novel after hearing stories of Italian POWs housed in New Orleans during World War II. After Italy switched sides in 1943, these former enemies became part of the American war effort and the city's makeup.

Then, legendary Louisiana storyteller Glen Pitre joins us. He reveals the role that food plays in his historical novel, "Advice for the Wicked,” which takes place in Southern Louisiana at the turn of the 20th century.

Finally, we hear the surprising true story behind New Orleans' classic confection, the praline, from culinary historian Rien Fertel.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.