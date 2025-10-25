Louisiana Eats: 15 Years Of Hauntings - Part 2

We're creeping closer to Halloween, and Louisiana Eats is spoiling for a fright! We're back with the second episode of our 15th anniversary scare-a-thon, bringing you tales of haunted New Orleans locales and a businesswoman in the French Quarter who's just batty for vampires.

We begin with Marita Crandle, author and owner of the Vampire Café and Vampire Apothecary Restaurant & Bar in the Vieux Carré. Marita tells us how she went from owning a little gift shop to building a hospitality empire around those bloodsucking creatures of the night. She explains how her blood bag cocktails became the newest trend in cocktails and why it was so important to make a non-alcoholic version for the kids.

Then, we pry into our vaults to bring you our ghost tour of Courtyard Brewery, which is operating out of an old New Orleans funeral home. We not only hear stories of hauntings from the brewery's staff, but we encounter a possible poltergeist ourselves!

And finally, another favorite Louisiana Eats moment that will never die: our conversation with our resident medium, Debbie Duvall, who put me in touch with Tujague Restaurant's famous cross-dressing ghost, ⁠Julian Eltinge. But not before Julian gave Debbie the fright of her life!

