Louisiana Eats!

Louisiana Eats: What We're Thankful For

By Poppy Tooker
Published November 22, 2025 at 1:12 PM CST
Wally Gobetz
/
Flickr

It's that time of year again where we gather with family and friends to give thanks. On this week's show, Louisiana Eats brings together some New Orleanians we're grateful for.

First is Nathanial Zimet. The chef and owner of Boucherie closed his restaurant's doors this summer only to reopen in the fall with a fresh new menu. Nathanial tells us about the change and his ongoing program, Boucherie Feeds, which aims to eliminate hunger among New Orleans youth while ensuring those meals are healthy as well as delicious.

Amanda Toups and her husband Chef Isaac also have a passion for fighting food insecurity. Since the pandemic, their non-profit, Toups Family Meal has brought tens of thousands of meals to New Orleans children and families. Amanda and Isaac join us to talk about the program and give us the scoop on their newest restaurant, Armada, due to open sometime in 2026.

We're also thankful for the Brocato family who have been providing the city hand-churned ice cream and gelato since 1905 at Angelo Brocato's. We sit down with Tony Brocato, who tells us what it's like to be a fifth-generation family member working in the 120-year-old business.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

Louisiana Eats! Poppy TookerNathanial ZimetBoucherieAmanda Toupsisaac toupsAngelo BrocatoTony Brocato
Poppy Tooker
Poppy is the host and executive producer of the weekly show, Louisiana Eats! Food personality, culinary teacher and author, Poppy Tooker is passionate about food and the people who bring it to the table.
See stories by Poppy Tooker