Louisiana Eats: Caribbean Chronicles

New Orleans has often been referred to as the northernmost city in the Caribbean. On this week's show, we examine Caribbean culture and cuisine and their influence on both Louisiana and the entire world.

First, we hear from Chef Nina Compton of Compère Lapin about the journey from her childhood home on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Lucia to the commercial kitchens of New Orleans – via Jamaica, Miami, and a star-turn on Top Chef. Chef Nina has recounted her remarkable gastronomic journey, along with recipes she's developed en route, in a cookbook titled Kwéyòl / Creole: Recipes, Stories, and Tings from a St. Lucian Chef's Journey.

Then, we sit down with the world's first global ambassador for the category of rum, Ian Burrell. Growing up in London to Jamaican-born parents, Ian was raised in a rum-loving household. He tells us about rum on a global stage. And he should know – he's conducted rum masterclasses on every continent – including Antarctica!

