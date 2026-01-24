© 2026 WWNO
Louisiana Eats: Caribbean Chronicles

By Poppy Tooker
Published January 24, 2026 at 12:39 AM CST
Clarkson Potter

New Orleans has often been referred to as the northernmost city in the Caribbean. On this week's show, we examine Caribbean culture and cuisine and their influence on both Louisiana and the entire world.

First, we hear from Chef Nina Compton of Compère Lapin about the journey from her childhood home on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Lucia to the commercial kitchens of New Orleans – via Jamaica, Miami, and a star-turn on Top Chef. Chef Nina has recounted her remarkable gastronomic journey, along with recipes she's developed en route, in a cookbook titled Kwéyòl / Creole: Recipes, Stories, and Tings from a St. Lucian Chef's Journey.

Then, we sit down with the world's first global ambassador for the category of rum, Ian Burrell. Growing up in London to Jamaican-born parents, Ian was raised in a rum-loving household. He tells us about rum on a global stage. And he should know – he's conducted rum masterclasses on every continent – including Antarctica!

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

Tags
Louisiana Eats! Poppy TookerNina ComptonIan Burrell
Poppy Tooker
Poppy is the host and executive producer of the weekly show, Louisiana Eats! Food personality, culinary teacher and author, Poppy Tooker is passionate about food and the people who bring it to the table.
