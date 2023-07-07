New Orleans is a melting pot of cultures, music, and – of course – food. On this week's show, we explore some international flavors found in our own backyard. We begin with Merritt Coscia and Tyler Stuart, who became captivated by the culture and flavors of India when traveling across the subcontinent. The couple's passion for regional Indian cuisine is on display at their restaurant Plume Algiers on New Orleans' Westbank. Merritt and Tyler join us in the studio to talk about their restaurant and the travels that inspired it.We also speak with Abigayle Rhode-Pausina about her new exhibit "A Syrian-Lebanese American Kitchen" now on display at the Southern Food and Beverage Museum, and with Maggie Zhu, author of "Chinese Homestyle."

