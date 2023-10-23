-
Toll rises to 8 dead, 63 hurt from Louisiana interstate pileup blamed on dense fog, marsh fire smokeThe toll from a series of crashes on I-55 rose to eight dead and 63 injured Tuesday evening, a day after a "super fog" snared more than 160 vehicles in a fiery pileup.
The term super fog describes fog enhanced by smoke from damp, smoldering organic material. It can lower visibility to less than 10 feet.
Crews clear wreckage after 'super fog' near New Orleans causes highway crashes that killed at least 7Crews worked through the night clearing the wreckage of more than 150 vehicles involved in a series of crashes on Interstate 55 near New Orleans.
Many New Orleans schools will start late Tuesday, and a few will close completely, as smoke and fog are expected to make driving hazardous for a second morning.
At least seven people were killed Monday morning after a "super fog" of smoke from south Louisiana marsh fires and dense fog caused multiple massive car crashes.