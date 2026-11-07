When we dine out, we might spend time choosing the right wine, but water is usually just water. What if there were more to consider? On this week's show, we discover how water can be appreciated much like wine, and what makes one glass different from another.We begin with Martin Riese, a Los Angeles-based certified water sommelier who creates elaborate water menus for fine dining restaurants. Martin has helped transform what some once dismissed as an "only-in-L.A." gimmick into a serious appreciation for water's distinctive flavors, mineral profiles, and origins. He explains how he became a water advocate and what he discovered when looking at New Orleans' tap water.Then, we learn about a funky wine spot celebrating 20 years in the Crescent City. Beth Ribblett tells the story of Swirl Wine Bar and Market, which she opened just nine months after the levee failures following Hurricane Katrina. More than just a retail shop, Swirl is a community space, offering everything from classes to collaborative dinners.For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

Listen • 50:00