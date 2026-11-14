The flavors of the Caribbean are as diverse as the islands themselves, shaped by generations of traditions and cultural influences. This week, we speak with three chefs bringing the tastes of the islands to tables across the country.We begin with Chef Rawlston Williams. Born in Kingstown in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Rawlston has lived in New York since 1987, achieving culinary fame with his now-closed Brooklyn restaurant, The Food Sermon. We discuss Rawlston's life in food and his first book, The Caribbean Cookbook, which takes readers through the culinary histories and traditions of 28 countries and island nations.Then, we sit down with chef and restaurateur Darian Bryan. He tells us how he went from the Jamaican countryside to snowy Buffalo, New York, and eventually the winner's circle on Season 5 of Fox's cooking competition, Next Level Chef.Finally, we speak with New Orleans' own Charly Pierre, whose cooking draws on the traditional street foods of his ancestral homeland of Haiti. Charly talks about his culinary career and his highly acclaimed Basin Street restaurant, Fritai.For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

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