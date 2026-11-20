A good meal is about more than what's on the plate. It's also about the people around the table, the way we treat one another, and the little courtesies that make sharing a meal a joy. Whether we're dining out or entertaining at home, there's an art to being a good guest and a good host. On this week's show, we look at the rules, rituals, and pleasures of dining well.We begin with Adam Reiner, author of The New Rules of Dining Out: An Insider's Guide to Enjoying Restaurants. Beyond the food and service, Adam talks about the all-important role the customer plays in a successful dining experience.Then, we speak with Chef Jeremiah Tower. His book, Table Manners, offers a 21st-century guide to being a better host and guest. Drawing on decades of experience owning and operating restaurants from California to Hong Kong, Jeremiah shares his thoughts on everything from traditional etiquette to "techiquette" – the new rules of navigating technology at the table, including when to put that smartphone away.Next, naturopathic doctor and author Erika Siegel stops by to discuss dieting pitfalls. With so much conflicting advice about what to eat and how to eat it, it can be difficult to know whom to trust. Dr. Siegel helps separate nutritional fact from fiction and explains why we should listen to our own bodies.Finally, we speak with Brian Theis, whose debut cookbook, The Infinite Feast, is both a guide to hosting loved ones and a colorful nod to cookbooks from the Atomic Era. Bursting with recipes, colorful photographs, and entertainment tips, the book also includes interviews with celebrity chefs and restaurateurs like Phillip Lopez and JoAnn Clevenger.For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

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