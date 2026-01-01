WWNO Benefest is New Orleans Public Radio’s annual benefit concert, a night of live music that doubles as a fundraiser for the station. Held each year in celebration of Public Radio Music Day, it brings the music you hear on WWNO off the airwaves and onto the stage.

Each year’s lineup features acclaimed local and regional artists, and the evening is built to be social and family-friendly. Bring friends, bring the kids, and come ready to dance. Doors open early in the evening, with live performances following in a relaxed, community-centered setting right here in New Orleans.

Your ticket does more than get you in the door. Proceeds help support WWNO’s mission of delivering local news, music, and cultural programming that keeps our community informed, connected, and inspired. It’s a fun way to give back to the public radio station you count on.

Details for the current year, including the date, venue, performers, and ticket information, are announced on this page ahead of each event. Check back for the latest, and consider joining WWNO’s newsletter to hear about Benefest and other station events as they’re announced.