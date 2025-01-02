Surveillance images show suspect an hour before New Orleans truck attack

The FBI released surveillance images showing Shamsud-Din Jabbar walking along Dauphine Street an hour before he drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street Wednesday morning, killing 14 people and injuring dozens of others.

The agency said surveillance cameras captured Jabbar on Dauphine Street near Governor Nicholls Street at 2:03 a.m. Wednesday, wearing a light brown coat, dark shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes. The FBI also released a photo of one of the coolers containing an IED, which Jabbar placed near the Bourbon and Orleans Street intersection.

The agency set up a digital tipline, seeking information about Jabbar and a possible motive. Those with photos or video footage of the incident, Jabbar, or the coolers with the IEDs can submit them to www.fbi.gov/bourbonstreetattack.

Christopher Raia, deputy assistant director of the FBI’s counter-terrorism division, said the agency has already received more than 400 tips in the case and is following up on leads in New Orleans and in other parts of the country.

Authorities say the Bourbon Street attack is connected to a fire at a short-term rental in the St. Roch area. WVUE-TV Fox 8 reported that bomb-making supplies were found inside the building.

Authorities were still processing the scene on Thursday. They found two laptops and three cell phones belonging to Jabbar, which are being analyzed for possible clues and leads.