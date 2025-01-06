Keeping Mardi Gras safe: What's in place to stop another attack in New Orleans?

Five days after a deadly terror attack shook New Orleans, one big question still looms: Will the city be safe for Mardi Gras?

New Orleans’ security woes have come under intense scrutiny in the wake of the attack, which left 14 people dead and 30 others injured.

The city is preparing for an influx of visitors as the Carnival season – which kicks off Monday – ramps up and parades and other festivities become more frequent. Thousands are also expected to visit for the Super Bowl next month, making the city potentially more vulnerable to attackers.

Despite concerns, Mayor LaToya Cantrell says “Mardi Gras 2025 is going to be the safest ever.”

Here’s what we know about the potential security threats to the city and the measures in place to prevent future attacks.

What’s in place to prevent an attack?

After meeting with President Joe Biden on Monday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell revealed Mardi Gras was granted a level one Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR), meaning the city will receive more federal resources for security ahead of the event.

The Department of Homeland Security reserves the ranking for "major events of national significance that necessitate extensive federal interagency assistance."

Mardi Gras typically has a level two ranking, but Cantrell requested more support after last week’s attack. February’s Super Bowl will also have a level one ranking.

The upgrade gives New Orleans access to more resources like explosive detection canine teams, cyber risk assessments, venue screening and air tactical operations support.

“The City of New Orleans will always remain focused on improving public safety measures. No doubt about that,” Cantrell said. “Mardi Gras 2025 is going to be the safest ever.”

Gov. Jeff Landry also declared a state of emergency to allow for the utilization of all available state resources ahead of last week’s Sugar Bowl, Super Bowl LIX and Mardi Gras.

“This Administration will not tolerate one of the jewel cities of the State to remain with these conditions. This state of emergency is a necessity in order to ensure that every single person, place, and street across the city of New Orleans is the most safe and secure in the world,” Landry said.

In 2017, a “highly intoxicated” driver drove a vehicle into a crowd during the Krewe of Endymion Mardi Gras parade, injuring 28 people, mostly cyclists. Multiple people were pinned under the truck, however, none suffered life-threatening injuries. Following the incident, authorities announced that, as in previous years, there would be an increased police presence to catch drivers who shouldn’t be behind the wheel, NOLA.com reported.

The New Orleans Police Department wouldn’t share this year’s Mardi Gras staffing numbers with WWNO, but said it had “a comprehensive security plan in place for the Joan of Arc parade and all parades moving forward.”

“We are hardening our targets and strategically placing resources to ensure the event is safe and enjoyable for everyone. While we cannot disclose specific operational details, we want to assure the public that we are fully prepared and working closely with our partners to provide a secure environment,” NOPD spokeswoman Karen Boudrie said in a statement to WWNO.

She did not say whether the agency had received additional funding or equipment after the attack.

WWNO also contacted Louisiana State Police to inquire about the number of officers it plans to deploy throughout the city, but they did not share any staffing information.

“LSP is working closely with our local, state, and federal partners to review and implement public safety plans for Super Bowl, Mardi Gras, and all upcoming events across the state,” LSP spokesman, Capt. Nick Manale said.

“These preparations have been coordinated for over a year and will continue to be reviewed and adapted to ensure public safety. Troopers will continue to collaborate with our state agencies including State Fire Marshal’s Office, Wildlife and Fisheries, Probation and Parole, ATC, and others to supplement and support the New Orleans Police Department,” he added.

Troop NOLA, the Louisiana State Police troop in New Orleans, has had troopers patrolling the French Quarter and other neighborhoods since early last year.

The bollard system

Cantrell was also seeking federal assistance to survey the city, identify security weaknesses, and review the effectiveness of existing measures like bollards.

“If they’re [the bollards] not (sufficient), how and what, and where do they need to be placed?” Cantrell said at a press conference on Sunday. “This is a work in progress, and we’re committed to doing everything necessary to ensure public safety measures.”

The lack of bollards – steel pillars meant to defend against vehicle attacks – on Bourbon Street has drawn criticism from some state leaders and security experts.

Officials said the bollards were malfunctioning and being repaired before the city hosts the Super Bowl next month.

“My frustration has built up, “ Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said. “To know these barristers were taken out for repair for the Super Bowl. How could the Sugar Bowl crowds not be as important? It angered me.”

After the attack, the New Orleans Police Department installed a temporary wedge barrier on Bourbon.

It’s unclear whether the new bollard system is designed to withstand a vehicle attack like the one on New Year’s Day. Reuters reported that it’s only designed to stop vehicles traveling at 10 miles per hour.

WWNO reached out to the mayor’s office for more information, but they didn’t respond to that request for comment.

Fear of potential copycat incidents

Reuters reports the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the National Counterterrorism Center are worried about the possibility of copycat vehicle-ramming attacks after the incident, citing an intelligence bulletin published Thursday.

Such attacks "are likely to remain attractive for aspiring attackers given vehicles' ease of acquisition and the low skill threshold necessary to conduct an attack," the bulletin noted.

Although the Islamic State has not claimed responsibility for the attack, the group’s supporters celebrated online, it added.

Officials had warned of a risk of violence from lone offenders during the holiday season, saying terror groups and "supporter media groups" had released videos, posters, and chants calling for attacks "during the winter holidays generally and New Year's celebrations specifically.”

The Department of State says extremists are increasingly targeting areas known as “soft targets,” that are easily accessible by large crowds and have limited security or protective measures, like big events, schools, places of worship, hotels, restaurants, and shopping malls.

“Extremists may use normal weapons. They may also use non-traditional ones. But many now use simpler methods to better target crowds. These methods include using edged weapons. They also include using pistols and vehicles,” the department warns.

Staying safe from terrorism

The State Department recommends taking the following precautions to avoid becoming a target:

If possible, avoid spending time at the “soft” targets listed above.

Know that Western-branded venues or Western-like facilities may be targets for terrorists.

Do not meet strangers at unknown or remote locations.

Identify potential safe areas. These include police stations, hotels, and hospitals. Formulate a plan of action. Know where you will go if a terrorist attack or security incident takes place.

Remember the “run, hide, fight” rule during a terrorist attack or similar incident. If you can, quickly leave. If not, hide. As a last resort, if needed, yell and fight.

Be alert for suspicious or unusual activity and report it to the local police. This includes potential surveillants. Also, report them to the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate .

Louisiana State Police has multiple avenues for reporting suspicious activity, such as the Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007, the See Something Send Something app, or their online reporting system at www.LSP.org.