SBA offering disaster relief to businesses after New Orleans attack 

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Athina Morris
Published January 10, 2025 at 4:10 PM CST
Barriers are set up on at Orleans and Bourbon streets on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
George Walker IV/AP
/
AP
Barriers are set up on at Orleans and Bourbon streets on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The Small Business Administration is offering a helping hand to area businesses affected by the New Year’s Day truck attack on Bourbon Street.

The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) program is giving out loans of up to $2 million to businesses and nonprofits in Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, and St. Tammany parishes. An economic injury assessment will determine how much each business receives.

The loans are payable over 30 years at 4% interest for small businesses, and 3.625% for nonprofit organizations. The loans do not accrue interest, and payments won’t be due until 12 months after the first loan disbursement.

Businesses will need to prove they have an acceptable credit history and are able to repay the loan.

If you need help applying for a loan, you can visit one of the two centers below for in-person support. SBA representatives will be there to answer questions about the loan process, compliance, appropriate insurance coverage requirements, and other criteria.

A memorial on Bourbon Street sits at the site of a deadly truck attack on New Year's Day in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
WWNO
United Way announces $580K in donations for New Orleans attack victims
Athina Morris
The United for New Orleans Relief Fund will disperse the donations to help affected families with funeral, medical and trauma-related expenses.

Business Recovery Center Palace Cafe (Fourth Floor) 

605 Canal Street 

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.


Business Recovery Center – New Orleans Public Main Library

Free validated parking at 300 LaSalle Street Garage

219 Loyola Avenue

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

The centers will be closed Monday, Jan. 20 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

You can apply for a loan by going to SBA.gov/disaster or visiting one of their recovery centers. You can also call the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information. If you’re deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech impairment, dial 711 to access telecommunication relay services.
Athina Morris
Athina is a digital content producer for WWNO in New Orleans and WRKF in Baton Rouge. She edits and produces content for the stations' websites and social media pages, and writes WWNO's weekly newsletter.
See stories by Athina Morris

