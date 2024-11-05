© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Live blog: Get updates on the 2024 elections

Tired of presidential politics? Here's where power could shift in state capitols too

By Ryland Barton
Published November 5, 2024 at 12:30 PM CST

Some of the most consequential and controversial issues — abortion, voting access, education, health care and criminal justice — are largely decided by state lawmakers who are, more likely than not, on your ballot this year.

State legislators wield significant power, which has been amplified with Congress gridlocked and policymaking punted to the 50 "laboratories of democracy" to pass laws dealing with abortion, guns, schools, voting, LGBTQ+ rights and more.

But, increasingly, voters' attention is devoted to narratives spun in national politics, even as legislatures play an outsize role in modern policymaking.

Political parties and interest groups are spending millions of dollars to sway legislative elections this year. In at least six states, the margins are so close that partisan control of the legislature could flip.

Loading...

Republicans have more legislative power than Democrats heading into this year's elections, controlling 55% of the United States' 7,386 legislative seats, according to an NPR analysis. Overall, the Republican Party is on top in 57 of the country’s 99 legislative chambers.

Republicans have veto-proof majorities in 20 states, allowing them to override governors' vetoes. Democrats have veto-proof majorities in nine states.

The ability to override a governor's veto is especially potent in Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina — states where Republicans have supermajority control of the legislature and a Democratic governor. Democrats in Kansas and North Carolina hope to win enough seats to break Republican supermajorities this year.

Click here to read about some of the legislatures where partisan control hangs in the balance this year:

  • Arizona
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • New Hampshire
  • Pennsylvania
  • Wisconsin

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
2024 Elections
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is a senior editor for the States Team on NPR’s National Desk. Based in Louisville, he works with reporters across the country covering state government policy and politics.

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info