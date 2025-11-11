East Baton Rouge SNAP recipients eat free at some restaurants this week; see list

About 15 restaurants across East Baton Rouge Parish will provide free meals this week to Louisiana residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, better known as food stamps.

People who receive food stamps haven’t received their full benefits — and in some cases, no benefits — this month because of the ongoing government shutdown. The U.S. Senate voted to end the shutdown on Monday , but a few steps remain before it’s officially over.

Restaurants that’ve partnered with the City of Baton Rouge for the A Table for All initiative , including Dearman’s diner and Odom’s Kitchen, will provide free meals to SNAP recipients who provide an unexpired SNAP card and a photo ID at certain times this week. Anyone can also eat for free at St. Vincent de Paul of Baton Rouge .

Mayor-President Sid Edwards said his team organized with these restaurants in an attempt to make sure no one goes hungry.

“What’s not going to happen in Baton Rouge, and what’s not going to happen in our parish, [is] our people are not going to go hungry,” Edwards said.

The parish government is also working with its charitable partners to coordinate efforts for people dealing with the long-term effects of the pause on SNAP distribution.

They are focusing on helping people with the consequences of having less federal money to pay for food. Matthew Edwards, the community outreach coordinator for the mayor’s office, said people will often choose to pay for food over other necessities like medicine.

“We're really trying to look at the long-term issues that could come out of this, whether it be paying for utility bills [or] paying rent,” Edwards said.

Organizations the parish is working with include Volunteers of America, YWCA and Catholic Charities. The mayor’s office is encouraging people to donate to these organizations to support their efforts.

Edwards added that any restaurant that isn’t participating currently, but would like to donate meals, should reach out to his team. A full list of times and restaurants can be found below and at this link .

Tuesday, November 11

St. Vincent de Paul: 11 a.m.–1 p.m

Donuts Coffee & Burgers: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Odom’s Kitchen: 4–6 p.m.

Wednesday, November 12

St. Vincent de Paul: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Beignet Baton Rouge (Perkins): 11 am-1 p.m.

Salad Station (Corporate Blvd and Perkins): 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tre Street Kitchen Food Truck: 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Bullfish Bistro: 3-6 p.m.

Thursday, November 13

St. Vincent de Paul: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Smokey Watson BBQ: 4–6 p.m.

Chicken Shack (Pawtucket Location): 4–6 p.m.

Golden Corral: 4–6 p.m.

Friday, November 14

St. Vincent de Paul: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Office of the Mayor-President: Satellite Office (Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security Emergency Preparedness and McKinley Alumni Center) - Raising Canes Certificate: 3–5 p.m.

Saturday, November 15

St. Vincent de Paul: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Chicken Shack (Acadian Location): 12–2 p.m.

Sunday, November 16