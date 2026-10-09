A big storm is coming this weekend. Sesame Street’s Grover tells us how to prepare

Hurricane Isaias is coming to the Gulf South this weekend, but we’re not the only spot experiencing extreme weather.

Earlier this year, a storm came to Sesame Street. As extreme weather becomes more common, Sesame Workshop launched a new initiative and TV special to help children and families prepare for and grapple with natural disasters.

Grover from Sesame Street spoke with Louisiana Considered Managing Producer Alana Schreiber about how to get ready for storms, cope with fear and rebuild in the aftermath.

Grover was joined by Rocio Galarza, Vice President of U.S. Educational Programs for Sesame Workshop.

The following transcript has been edited for length and clarity. Mel Bridges edited the video.

ALANA SCHREIBER, BYLINE: Grover, can you tell me about the storm on Sesame Street? What happened?

GROVER: OK, OK. So yes, we had a very big storm on Sesame Street. There was lots of rain, and wind, and thunder, and lightning, and some people said it was raining cats and dogs. I did not see any cats and dogs fall out of the sky. But it was a very big storm.

SCHREIBER: And how did you prepare for the storm? What precautions did you take to not only help yourself, but also help your friends and neighbors?

GROVER: Yeah, well, um, first of all, by listening to our meteorologist. Those people who tell you the weather on TV. We knew a storm was coming, so we could prepare. And all the grownups on Sesame Street, they made sure our homes and neighborhood were ready for the storm. So we had lots of canned food and water and batteries and put all of those things in a, in a bag, a go-bag, along with other very important things like family photos and teddy bears and that sort of thing. And we had that ready to go just in case we had to leave.

SCHREIBER: Very smart. Well, Rocio, you and I have spoken before about why you put this episode out in the first place. So now can you tell me a little bit about the response that you've received? How did families react to this episode?

ROCIO GALARZA: Oh, we're so happy that families are loving the episode, are watching it, and we continue to help them prepare because we know that there are so many difficult moments when it comes to disasters. And we want them to, yes, create that go-bag, to talk about the plans that they have, and continue to practice some of the comfort strategies that we have on the special so that children are ready for whatever comes their way.

SCHREIBER: Well, Grover, one thing I know about you is that you love superheroes. How can you be a superhero during a natural disaster? What did you learn about helping your community?

GROVER: Well, I mean, first of all, the best thing you can do is check in on your neighbors, you know? During a storm or even if there's no storm at all. You know what, it’s just a good thing to check in on your friends and neighbors and make sure they are doing okay. Yeah, so that is the first step. And then, you know, to follow through if they need help. You know, if they need something to eat because they did not go to the store, you can offer them something to eat, or a blanket, or a battery or flashlight if you have an extra.

SCHREIBER: Well, Grover, what do you do when you feel scared during a storm? How do you handle big feelings?

GROVER: Oh, yeah. Well, everybody gets big feelings now and then. Absolutely true. Right, Rocio? And I find that, uh, if I get scared during a storm, say, I just, I look for my mommy or a friend and, and I go give them a big hug. Because when you give a hug, guess what? You also get a hug. Yeah. And getting hugs feels really good, and that makes all those big feelings kind of disappear for a little bit.

GALARZA: Absolutely. And one of the things that we want families to know is that when they encourage children to ask questions every day, they're helping them. Because in these situations, it's really their questions that tell you what they need the most in those moments. So asking questions is just so important. And what you see in the materials is that we have a lot of answers, possible answers that families can give so that they feel even more comfortable in those moments, providing some of the, of the more age-appropriate answers for, for their children.

GROVER: That was a good answer.

GALARZA: Oh, well, yours was great too, Grover.

SCHREIBER: Well, Rocio, how else does the Sesame Workshop support families who have lived through storms? What resources do you provide?

Galarza: Well, thanks to the PCG Foundation, we were able to create an entire initiative with resources, articles, videos, storybooks.

And they don't only cover storms; they cover all sorts of difficult moments and disasters that children might be experiencing, as well as general tips for preparing, for recovering, for comforting. So it is an entire suite of materials that families can find on our website already, on sesame.org.

In addition to that, of course, we have The Storm on Sesame Street that you can find on Netflix and YouTube Kids, as well as PBS Kids.

SCHREIBER: Well, before we go, Grover, I don't know if you've heard the news, but we have a big storm coming this weekend and some kids in Louisiana might be feeling a little scared. So what can you say to them now to make them feel a little less frightened or a little less alone?

GROVER: Okay. Well, storms can be scary. Yes. Adults say “overwhelming.” I think that is just another word for scary. But you have to remember that all storms that come, they also go, right? They also go. They will pass, and if you are kind to your neighbors and you help each other out, it will feel like it passes even more quickly.

GALARZA: And one important thing to mention for the kids: they're not alone. There's so many helpers that are going to help them through this storm. And what we've observed when it comes to the parents, they have so much strength, and their modeling is so important for children, so hang in there. You're going to be okay. Yes. Right?

GROVER: Yes. We are all going to be OK.

GALARZA: Yes, together we're gonna be just fine.