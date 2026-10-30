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Jamie Davis, Julia Letlow tied heading into Nov. 3 Senate election, new poll shows

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published October 30, 2026 at 4:23 PM CDT
Republican Julia Letlow (left) and Democrat Jamie Davis (right) won their party's runoff election on Saturday, June 27, 2026, and will face each other for Bill Cassidy's U.S. Senate seat in November.
Republican Julia Letlow (left) and Democrat Jamie Davis (right) won their party's runoff election on Saturday, June 27, 2026, and will face each other for Bill Cassidy's U.S. Senate seat in November.

Ahead of Nov. 3 midterm elections, Louisiana has joined the rank of solidly red states that are becoming more competitive, as a new poll shows Democrat Jamie Davis and Republican Julia Letlow tied in their U.S. Senate race.

Davis’s campaign commissioned the Hart Research poll, which shows the farmer from Tensas Parish tied at 45% with U.S. Rep. Letlow.

Republican Julia Letlow (left) and Democrat Jamie Davis (right) won their party's runoff election on Saturday, June 27, 2026, and will face each other for Bill Cassidy's U.S. Senate seat in November.
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The poll, which surveyed 500 likely Louisiana voters from October 28-29, has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5%

“ It seems to demonstrate that Jamie Davis is doing quite well in a state where Donald Trump won with about 60% of the vote in the last presidential election,” Robert Hogan, LSU political science professor, said. “So this has to be very encouraging for the Democrats.”

Pundits thought the Senate race would be a cakewalk for Letlow — who has President Donald Trump’s endorsement. But Davis’ grassroots campaign is giving her a run for her money. Trump is holding a televised rally for Letlow on Monday (Nov. 2), ahead of Election Day.

If Davis wins, he’d be the first Black person to be elected to the U.S. Senate in Louisiana since Reconstruction.

The front door of the New Orleans Liberation Center on Thursday, September 17, 2026. Inside, the Louisiana Branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation holds a forum called “How to Stop a Data Center.”
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Tags
Politics Louisiana News2026 Midterm Elections
Brooke Thorington
Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.
See stories by Brooke Thorington

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