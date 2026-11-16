Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois said nondisclosure agreements are a core part of the agency’s work wooing businesses to the state, and it has no plans to stop using them, despite growing criticism of the secrecy around major projects.

Bourgeois comments came Monday (Nov. 16) during a Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana webinar on economic development, the use of tax incentive programs to attract companies and the shifts in strategy to draw business to Louisiana.

When asked whether LED would continue using NDAs, Bourgeois said she does not expect them to go away. She called them “a fundamental core to this business” and said she sees no indication that the department or Gov. Jeff Landry’s administration plans to change course.

“At this point, it’s very much stay the course,” she said.

Following a Gulf States Newsroom investigation in March , NDAs have drawn scrutiny as LED has announced more than $260 billion in capital investment since 2024, including projects tied to SpaceX, Meta and Hyundai.

Records obtained by the Gulf States Newsroom and Type Investigations show at least 54 elected officials have signed NDAs with LED , including the leaders of both legislative chambers, 77% of the state Senate and 13% of the House. Not one elected official signed an NDA with LED during former Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration.

Bourgeois said the increase in NDAs under Landry stems largely from agreements between LED and legislators. She acknowledged that some legislators have since rescinded their NDAs, saying some told her they were doing so because of public pressure.

Records obtained by the Gulf States Newsroom show state Sens. Valerie Hodges and Bill Wheat and state Rep. Joyce Walters asked to be released from theirs. Walters told the Gulf States Newsroom she would not sign again, and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said he regrets signing one .

Bourgeois argued that critics misunderstand the practice. She said every state uses NDAs in economic development and that companies share competitive information and expect it to stay private until a project is made public. Without NDAs, she said, Louisiana would be at a “severe disadvantage” against other states.

Ileana Ledet, LED’s chief economic competitiveness officer, said NDAs have drawn more attention because of the size of the projects and their demands on local resources.

Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc., also spoke during the webinar and said economic development can’t be conducted “like you’re in a city council chamber or on the front page of a paper.”

He called the controversy surrounding NDAs “a little bit of a tempest in a teapot” and said the more important question is whether local residents and businesses are benefiting from the projects.

Criticism of the agreements has spread beyond Louisiana’s statehouse . In a Global Strategy Group survey of 902 likely voters ahead of the Louisiana midterms in November, 93% said the state should be more transparent and less than half believe that it is. Nungesser and Walters said some legislators plan to file bills addressing NDAs in the next legislative session.

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin has also opened an inquiry into NDAs used by Meta, Amazon, Google and Oracle, citing their usage in Louisiana.

This story was produced by the Gulf States Newsroom, a collaboration between Mississippi Public Broadcasting, WBHM in Alabama, WWNO and WRKF in Louisiana and NPR.