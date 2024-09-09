List: Parish-by-parish school closures ahead of Francine

Some schools will begin closing Tuesday to give students and staff time to prepare for Francine, which is expected to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico and make landfall in Louisiana Wednesday.

Though it’s too soon to tell the exact timing and location of the storm’s landfall, it’s expected to bring multiple days of heavy rainfall and the risk of flash flooding to the state.

Gov. Jeff Landry declared a statewide emergency, allowing state officials to use state resources to aid in storm response efforts.

A number of campuses have canceled class and activities Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Below is a list of school closures throughout the area. The list will be updated as more information becomes available.

New Orleans

All NOLA Public Schools students will be dismissed early on Tuesday. The schools will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday while school officials assess the impact of the storm.

Cabrini High School students will be dismissed at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The school will be closed Wednesday and classes will resume on Thursday.

Students at New Orleans Maritime and Military Academy will be dismissed at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday and can attend classes virtually on Wednesday. The school will resume classes on Thursday, weather permitting.

Jefferson Parish

All public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

St. Bernard Parish

Public school students will be dismissed early at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Schools will be closed on Wednesday.

Plaquemines Parish

Most public school students will be released early on Tuesday, but Belle Chasse area schools will dismiss students at normal times. All district schools will be closed on Wednesday.

Lafourche Parish

Public schools will be open on Tuesday, but all afterschool activities will be canceled. Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

St. John the Baptist Parish

Students will be released early on Tuesday. All public schools will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. All after-school activities between those times will be canceled.

Terrebonne Parish

All public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Be prepared