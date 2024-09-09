Francine forecast to hit Louisiana as a hurricane; watches issued

Louisiana is bracing for the impacts of Tropical Storm Francine, which formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and is forecast to develop into a hurricane as it approaches the state later this week.

Hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge watches are in effect for parts of Louisiana and upper Texas coastlines Monday as the system moves near the western Gulf.

At 10 a.m. CT, Francine was about 480 miles south-southwest of Cameron, Louisiana, packing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. It was moving north-northwest at 5 mph.

The forecast track projects Francine will continue moving in that direction throughout the day, before turning right and strengthening. It puts the storm near the Louisiana and upper Texas coastlines on Wednesday, when it’s forecast to become a hurricane and make landfall. It’s expected to linger offshore through Thursday.

How could it impact Louisiana?

While it’s too soon to determine the exact timing and location of the storm’s landfall, forecasters say it could bring potentially life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds to parts of Louisiana and upper Texas coastlines beginning Tuesday night.

Southern Louisiana and other areas along the Gulf Coast could see up to 8 inches of rain into Thursday morning, which could cause considerable flash and urban flooding.

Forecasters said the storm surge could bring water between 3 to 10 feet above ground level in some parts.

Watches in effect

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

High Island Texas to the Mississippi/Alabama Border

Vermilion Bay

Lake Maurepas

Lake Pontchartrain

A hurricane watch in in effect for:

The Louisiana coast from Cameron eastward to Grand Isle

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

Barra del Tordo to the Mouth of the Rio Grande

Mouth of the Rio Grande to Port Mansfield

East of High Island Texas to Cameron Louisiana

West of Grand Isle to Mouth of the Pearl River

Lake Pontchartrain

Lake Maurepas

Be prepared