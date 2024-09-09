© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Are you storm ready? View our 2024 hurricane season guide

Francine forecast to hit Louisiana as a hurricane; watches issued

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Athina Morris
Published September 9, 2024 at 12:39 PM CDT
This map shows areas under a tropical storm watch (yellow) ahead of Tropical Storm Francine.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
This map shows areas under a tropical storm watch (yellow) ahead of Tropical Storm Francine.

Louisiana is bracing for the impacts of Tropical Storm Francine, which formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and is forecast to develop into a hurricane as it approaches the state later this week.

Hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge watches are in effect for parts of Louisiana and upper Texas coastlines Monday as the system moves near the western Gulf.

At 10 a.m. CT, Francine was about 480 miles south-southwest of Cameron, Louisiana, packing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. It was moving north-northwest at 5 mph.

The forecast track projects Francine will continue moving in that direction throughout the day, before turning right and strengthening. It puts the storm near the Louisiana and upper Texas coastlines on Wednesday, when it’s forecast to become a hurricane and make landfall. It’s expected to linger offshore through Thursday.

How could it impact Louisiana?

While it’s too soon to determine the exact timing and location of the storm’s landfall, forecasters say it could bring potentially life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds to parts of Louisiana and upper Texas coastlines beginning Tuesday night.

Southern Louisiana and other areas along the Gulf Coast could see up to 8 inches of rain into Thursday morning, which could cause considerable flash and urban flooding.

Forecasters said the storm surge could bring water between 3 to 10 feet above ground level in some parts.

Watches in effect

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

  • High Island Texas to the Mississippi/Alabama Border
  • Vermilion Bay
  • Lake Maurepas
  • Lake Pontchartrain

A hurricane watch in in effect for:

  •  The Louisiana coast from Cameron eastward to Grand Isle

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

  • Barra del Tordo to the Mouth of the Rio Grande
  • Mouth of the Rio Grande to Port Mansfield
  • East of High Island Texas to Cameron Louisiana
  • West of Grand Isle to Mouth of the Pearl River
  • Lake Pontchartrain
  • Lake Maurepas

Be prepared

Be sure to monitor weather updates, and have a plan in place. Use this guide to help you and your family prepare.
Tags
Coastal Desk Hurricane seasontropical stormstropical weathercoastalcoastal deskFloodingLouisiana News
Athina Morris
Athina is a digital content producer for WWNO in New Orleans and WRKF in Baton Rouge. She edits and produces content for the stations' websites and social media pages, and writes WWNO's weekly newsletter.
See stories by Athina Morris

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info