Warning extended along Louisiana coastline as Francine nears hurricane strength

Tropical Storm Francine continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center's latest advisory shows the projected path of the storm shifting to the east. The hurricane warning for the Louisiana coast was extended eastward to include Grand Isle. The warning means hurricane conditions are likely within 36 hours.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the remaining Louisiana coast, including metro New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.

At 7 a.m. CT Tuesday, Francine was centered about 395 miles south-southwest of Cameron, Louisiana, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It was moving north-northwest at 5 mph.

Forecasters say Francine is likely to become a hurricane sometime Tuesday. It's forecast to linger off the coasts of northeastern Mexico and Texas on Tuesday, and should make landfall in Louisiana sometime on Wednesday.

How could it impact Louisiana?

Though it’s too soon to determine the exact timing and location of the storm’s landfall, forecasters say it could bring potentially life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds to parts of Louisiana beginning Tuesday night.

Southern Louisiana and other areas along the Gulf Coast could see up to 8 inches of rain into Thursday morning, which could cause considerable flash and urban flooding.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration The NHC says water levels along the immediate coast could reach the following heights above ground level within the indicated areas.



Forecasters said the storm surge could bring water between 3 to 10 feet above ground level in some parts.

Watches in effect

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

High Island Texas to the Mouth of the Mississippi River Louisiana

Vermilion Bay

A hurricane warning is in effect for:



The Louisiana coast from Sabine Pass eastward to Grand Isle

A storm surge watch is in effect for:



Mouth of the Mississippi River Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama Border

Lake Maurepas

Lake Pontchartrain

A hurricane watch is in effect for:



A tropical storm warning is in effect for:



High Island to Sabine Pass

Mouth of the Rio Grande to Port Mansfield

La Pesca Mexico to the Mouth of the Rio Grande

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:



Barra del Tordo to the Mouth of the Rio Grande

Port Mansfield to High Island Texas

