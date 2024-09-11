© 2024 WWNO
Hurricane Francine expected to bring dangerous conditions to Louisiana coast Wednesday

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Athina Morris
Published September 11, 2024 at 5:44 AM CDT
This graphic shows an approximate representation of coastal areas under a hurricane warning (red), hurricane watch (pink), tropical storm warning (blue) and tropical storm watch (yellow).
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
This graphic shows an approximate representation of coastal areas under a hurricane warning (red), hurricane watch (pink), tropical storm warning (blue) and tropical storm watch (yellow).

Hurricane Francine is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds to Louisiana on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. It could be near Category 2 status when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday.

A hurricane watch, meaning that hurricane conditions are possible, is in effect for New Orleans.

A more serious hurricane warning, meaning conditions are likely, is in effect for the Louisiana coast from the Vermilion-Cameron parish line to Grand Isle.

Where is Francine?

At 4 a.m. CT Wednesday, Francine was about 245 miles southwest of Morgan City, with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, and hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 40 miles from the storm's center. It was moving northeast at 10 mph.

Where is Francine headed?

The storm is forecast to make landfall in the hurricane warning area sometime Wednesday afternoon or evening.

After it makes landfall, Francine is expected to head north into Mississippi.

How could it impact Louisiana?

Francine is expected to bring potentially life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds to parts of Louisiana Wednesday.

Francine is expected to bring storm total rainfall of 4 to 8 inches, with local amounts to 12 inches across eastern Louisiana.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Francine is expected to bring storm total rainfall of 4 to 8 inches, with local amounts to 12 inches across eastern Louisiana.

Southern Louisiana and other areas along the Gulf Coast could see up to 8 inches of rain into Thursday morning with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 12 inches, which could cause considerable flash and urban flooding.

The NHC says water levels along the immediate coast could reach the following heights above ground level within the indicated areas.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
The NHC says water levels along the immediate coast could reach the following heights above ground level within the indicated areas.

Forecasters said the storm surge could bring water between 3 to 10 feet above ground level in some parts.

Watches in effect

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

  • Sabine Pass Texas to the Mississippi/Alabama Border
  • Vermilion Bay
  • Lake Maurepas
  • Lake Pontchartrain

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

  • The Louisiana coast from Cameron eastward to Grand Isle

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

  • Mississippi/Alabama Border to the Alabama/Florida Border
  • Mobile Bay

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

  • Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain, including metropolitan New Orleans

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

  • Texas and Louisiana coasts east of High Island to Cameron
  • East of Grand Isle Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border
  • Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain, including metropolitan New Orleans

Be prepared

Be sure to monitor weather updates, and have a plan in place. Use this guide to help you and your family prepare.
Athina Morris
Athina is a digital content producer for WWNO in New Orleans and WRKF in Baton Rouge.
See stories by Athina Morris

