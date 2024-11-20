School scores keep rising. How did New Orleans and Baton Rouge do?

Public schools in Louisiana increased their overall performance score for the third year in a row, and most districts and schools also improved, according to data released Wednesday.

Statewide, schools received 80 out of 150 points for the 2024 school year, a nearly two-point gain. The score translates to a B letter grade.

Each year, the state gives out scores and letter grades mainly based on test scores.

Louisiana schools earned more points overall last year than they did before the pandemic. The state is one of few where younger students have mostly recovered pandemic losses in math and reading.

"Louisiana schools continue to make progress," said State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley in a statement. "A third consecutive year of growth is a testament to the many talented educators across our state and the student-first commitment from Gov. Landry, the legislature and our board."

Still, nearly 18% of schools earned a D or F this year, and four districts: Madison, St. Helena, The City of Baker and the Recovery School District , which includes schools under state control, including three charters in Baton Rouge.

Statewide, white students’ average score was about 20 points higher than Black and Hispanic students.

Brumley, who has led the department since 2020, has focused on what he calls "back to basics." In recent years, the state has invested in the science of reading through training for teachers and high-dosage tutoring. It's now doing the same for math.

He also backed Landry's push for parents to be able to use tax dollars to pay for private school . The state plans to launch its education savings account program in time for the next school year, though lawmakers haven't appropriated funding for families yet.

Louisiana's board of education recently approved a tougher rating system backed by Brumley. Both argue the bar for schools needs to be higher.

This year, nearly three-quarters of high schools earned A or B grades, even though most students didn't meet state standards. The vast majority of high schools are behind where they were before the pandemic.

Under the new system, which takes effect in 2026, the number of schools at the top, especially high schools, are expected to drop.

New Orleans

Orleans and Jefferson parishes were among the most improved districts in the state but scored below the statewide average, which was 80.2 out of 150 points.

Schools in New Orleans grew 4.1 points to 74, keeping a C grade and were just one point away from a B. The city’s head of schools said it’s the district’s highest score ever and that there are no F-rated schools this year.

“This is tremendous,” Avis Williams said, adding that after two and a half years as superintendent, she’s excited to “see us at the top.”

Williams said last week that she will leave at the end of the month after a district accounting error led to a $36 million funding shortfall. She did not give a reason for her departure, and the district only said that her next chapter would include consulting and writing.

Williams highlighted many schools for their growth, including Lake Forest Charter Academy, a selective enrollment school in New Orleans East. The school is A-rated and was the fifth-highest-scoring K-8 school in the state.

Several of the schools that grew their scores the most are run by InspireNOLA. Pierre A. Capdau S.T.E.A.M., a C-rated elementary school, rose 16 points from last year, making it one of the schools that improved the most.

Williams said 90% of New Orleans schools received an A or B score for growth.

Nearby Jefferson Parish grew roughly the same number of points as New Orleans but went from a C grade to a B.

St. Tammany, St. Bernard and St. Charles parishes maintained their B-letter grades. St. John the Baptist kept its C. Plaquemines grew another two points, holding its A.

Baton Rouge

School districts in the Baton Rouge area hold five of the state’s top 10 spots.

Ascension Parish tied for second place with DeSoto Parish. Central was fourth and Livingston Parish came in 10th.

Zachary schools had been the highest performing in the state since the district split from the larger school district in East Baton Rouge in 2003. They fell to fifth this year, and West Feliciana Parish took the top spot.

East Baton Rouge Parish schools grew 1 point to 70.1 and maintained a C.

“We acknowledge that there is still significant progress to be made, but I want to commend our educators and staff for their unwavering dedication to improving student outcomes,” said Superintendent LaMont Cole in a statement.

Cole said the district will continue to engage with the community to strengthen family involvement, address gaps and restore public confidence in the school system.

“It’s crucial we acknowledge the challenges and disparities in our D and F schools,” he said.

Cole is in his first year as superintendent.