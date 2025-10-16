Louisiana high schoolers will take fewer state exams starting in 2028

High schoolers in Louisiana will take fewer state exams starting in 2028 as part of the state’s larger push to reduce testing.

Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley has said the goal is to free up more time for teaching while maintaining high standards.

“It shows we can listen to our educators, improve the system, and uphold high expectations,” Brumley said in a press release .

The changes have received broad support, though some educators warn that the latest changes could make it harder for English learners to graduate.

Students will take one comprehensive test in math and another in English, both at the end of 10th grade, down from two tests in each subject. Tests in civics and biology will continue, bringing the total to four instead of six.

Math and English tests in grades 3 through 8 were about 20% shorter last school year, and students in those grades will stop taking a social studies test each year starting in 2028.

The changes for high school students don’t affect graduation requirements. Louisiana is one of just a handful of states where graduation is tied to test scores. Students will still need to pass at least three state exams: English, math and biology or civics.

While district leaders have supported the changes, some educators say they’re worried fewer students will graduate, since they’ll have to pass three out of four tests instead of three out of six.

Cheruba Chavez teaches students in New Orleans who aren’t fluent in English. That population statewide has been more likely to fail end-of-course exams and less likely to graduate on time, according to state data.

“There is no systemic solve,” Chavez said. “Just the bandaid of students retesting and retesting, often having to sit through and audit a class with underclassmen.”

Chavez was part of an educator-led effort to get state officials to add a portfolio option to the state’s graduation requirements, something other states have done, in part to help English learners and other students who struggle with testing earn diplomas.

The state’s board of education narrowly approved the change in 2023, but Gov. Jeff Landry, a Republican, vetoed it when he took office a few months later, arguing it was “subjective” and lowered standards.

Education officials have responded to English learner-specific concerns before by saying the focus should be on improving instruction so more students pass tests.

“Merit matters in Louisiana,” an education department spokesperson said in an email when asked about the potential impact on English learners and other students. “All students should demonstrate a basic knowledge of reading and math to earn a diploma.