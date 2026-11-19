The day starts at a pop-up space on Magazine Street, where volunteers welcome hundreds of children from public and private schools.

Each morning of New Orleans’ first Black Education History Week kicks off like this, with a morning assembly, breakfast and the Black National Anthem.

Many children know at least some of the words and sing along:

“Lift every voice and sing, Till earth and heaven ring, Ring with the harmonies of Liberty.”

The week — observed this year from Nov. 15-20 — is the work of BE NOLA , a nonprofit that advocates for the city’s Black teachers and students.

Organizers decided it was important to bring kids together before sending them out on field trips.

“Just give people a hub,” said Stevona Elem-Rogers, who curated the space. “To have a beautiful gallery of Black education history across [a] timeline that we make come alive.”

There’s art, videos and books, all about Black education.

The timeline runs from the 1840s, when the city created public schools. They weren’t open to Black children. Marie Couvent, a free woman of color, donated money to the Catholic Church to open the Couvent School for Black children in 1848.

It traces the city’s successes and failures in educating all children, from before the Civil War to the Black community’s fight to desegregate schools and the present charter school system.

Across from the timeline is an altar — with candles and flowers — dedicated to the teachers who lost their jobs after Hurricane Katrina. Most of them were Black women.

Aubri Juhasz / Gulf States Newsroom An altar honoring teachers who lost their jobs after Hurricane Katrina is displayed at a gallery for New Orleans Black Education History Week on Nov. 17, 2026.

It took Adrinda Kelly, BE NOLA’s executive director, years to make the week a reality.

She said the city has an obligation to make sure children know New Orleans’ education history.

“When they understand the lineage that they’re living in, they understand it as a living legacy that is uncompleted,” Kelly said. “They are part of it, and they have a responsibility to figure out what's next.”

The Orleans Parish School Board endorsed the week over the summer, and nearly 20 schools are participating.

Programming is free and includes community events . The pop-up is open to the public in the afternoon.

The week falls between two important dates for the city's schools:



Nov. 14, 1960, when four Black first graders — Ruby Bridges, Leona Tate, Gail Etienne and Tessie Prevost — desegregated New Orleans’ public schools, the first in Louisiana to do so.

Nov. 30, 2005, when then-Gov. Kathleen Blanco signed a law allowing the state to take over many of the city's public schools after Katrina — and later turn them into charter schools .

Karr students visit Amistad

After the morning gatherings, students returned to school for special lessons or visited sites across the city to learn about New Orleans’ Black education history.

Some students visited the TEP Center , the Ashé Cultural Arts Center , Studio Be , or took an augmented reality tour of Bayou Road led by the André Cailloux Center .

Ninth graders from Edna Karr, a high school on the West Bank, visited the Amistad Research Center , a Black history collection housed at Tulane University.

They started by learning about the name. The Amistad was a ship where enslaved Africans revolted, and some were eventually able to return home.

Aubri Juhasz / Gulf States Newsroom Genesis Ranel (right) shows documents to students from Edna Karr High School at the Amistad Research Center on Nov. 17, 2026.

Several long tables were covered with sources — many originals — for students to look through.

“It was cool to see different artifacts of the different things of history, like the newspapers, the texts, the poll taxes, et cetera,” ninth grader Lamont said.

There were receipts for poll taxes people paid in the 1890s. The money went to the city's segregated schools. The tax was $1 then, about $40 today.

BE NOLA's Adrinda Kelly previews New Orleans first Black education history week Listen • 8:58

Poll taxes were meant to keep Black and poor people from voting.

“The things that happened historically is still occurring today,” Lamont said.

His classmate, Armani, said she didn’t expect to connect with anything personally, but she did:

“The documents up here about the high schools, about Jesuit and St. Augustine going against one another in basketball.”

The teams played a secret game in 1965, when schools were still segregated.

“I found that really cool because Karr plays against St. Aug and Jesuit, so I just found that cool as an Edna Karr student,” Armani said.

Jaelynn asked the most questions during Karr’s visit. She wanted to learn more about redlining.

She had heard about it in the context of Hurricane Katrina but didn’t know it had a name.

Redlining was a government-backed practice that largely cut Black neighborhoods off from home loans. It’s illegal now, but its legacy persists .

“I was, like, very intrigued, very interested. Everything was connected to that,” Jaelynn said.

She said it helps explain why the Lower Ninth Ward still hasn’t fully recovered from the storm.