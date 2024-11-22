Things to do in New Orleans during Thanksgiving break 

As the crisp autumn air settles in, and Thanksgiving fast approaches, you might be looking for things to do to celebrate the holiday.

Beyond roasting the turkey or watching NFL games, there are plenty of things to see and do if you’re in New Orleans, from parades to turkey and human horse races.

If you’re spending Thanksgiving in the city, and want something to do, here are a few ideas.

Did we miss an event? Email tips@wwno.org and let us know about fun things happening near you.

Dine out

A number of New Orleans restaurants are open on Thursday, Nov. 25, to help you enjoy Thanksgiving without having to cook. Here’s a list of places offering meals and specials on Thanksgiving Day.

Bayou Classic

Location: Downtown New Orleans

Cost: Tickets are on sale and can be ordered from Ticketmaster or purchased at the gate.

On Thanksgiving weekend, fans will flock to the Caesars Superdome to watch the longstanding rivalry between Southern University and Grambling State University. The big game is on Saturday with a highly anticipated halftime show featuring two of the nation’s greatest marching bands. The Bayou Classic Parade will roll through downtown on Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving at the Fairgrounds

Location: 1751 Gentilly Boulevard

Cost: $20-$42

Celebrate Thanksgiving at the track with horse racing at the Fair Grounds. The 100th annual Thanksgiving Classic kicks off Thursday, Nov. 28 to start the racing season. Expect head-turning hats, bold dresses and mint juleps galore.

Human Horse Races

Location: Easton Park, 3141 Toulouse Street in Mid City

Cost: $10 early bird, $15 at the door

The event, in its fifth year, will take place on Thursday, Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. People will dress up as horses and race each other to raise money for local animal and wildlife rescue initiatives. Plus, there’s live music, food and beverages and arts and crafts vendors.

The event’s founder, Ingrid Anderson, was on Louisiana Considered this week to talk about the race.

Turkey Day Race

Location: Tad Gormley Stadium, 5400 Stadium Drive

Cost: $40-$80 for adults, $25-$30 for kids

The New Orleans Athletic Club's Turkey Day Race will take place Thursday, Nov. 28. The event includes a 5-mile walk/run, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and a kids run beginning at 8 a.m. Race day registration is limited and closes 30 minutes before the race starts.

Tree lighting ceremony

Riverwalk’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on the Julia Street walkway in front of The Riverwalk on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 4:30 p.m.

Volunteer or Donate