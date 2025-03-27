Daniel Ackerman

Daniel AckermanReporter for New Hampshire Public Radio
-
Today, we’re bringing you a wild story. It’s about a covert ocean adventure from back in the Cold War days that inadvertently set off a brand new industry. And it’s an industry that’s been in the news a lot lately: deep-sea mining.
-
The Metals Company is applying for permission from the Trump administration to mine for nickel and cobalt beneath a remote patch of the Pacific Ocean. Other countries say the minerals aren't America's to mine.
-
Countries have debated for decades whether to allow mining on the ocean floor, a potential trove of critical minerals. Now, a Canadian startup says it will move ahead, whether or not rules are in place.
-
Ukrainian doctors are getting a crash course in lung transplants here in the U.S. Patients usually leave Ukraine for the surgery, but the war has increased the need for care back home.