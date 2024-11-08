© 2024 WWNO
Gulf States Gumbo
Can you tell me how we got to District 2?

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published November 8, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Gulf States Newsroom community engagement reporter Maya Miller interviews Alabama State University student leader and District 2 voter Tyrin Moorer. Maya is wearing headphones and holding a microphone up to record Tyrin's answers.
Nellie Beckett
Gulf States Newsroom
Gulf States Newsroom community engagement reporter Maya Miller hears from Alabama State University student leader and District 2 voter Tyrin Moorer outside of the Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama, on Nov. 5th, 2024

Alabama has a new congressional leader — a Democrat. We learn more about this blue win in a red state. And we take a look at some of the food insecurity issues residents in the southern part of the state are experiencing. The Gulf States Newsroom presents an election week look back at our coverage of Alabama’s Congressional District 2.

This week’s Gulf States Gem: Bacchanal Wine in New Orleans

This episode is hosted by sports and culture reporter Joseph King and edited by Tyler Pratt. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

Gulf States Newsroom staff
