How capital punishment methods can go wrong

A quick warning — today’s episode is about the death penalty and includes talk about recent executions and methods.

Capital punishment is a priority of the Trump administration, with the Deep South at the epicenter. We talk with our criminal justice reporter Kat Stromquist about the new method Alabama pioneered. Kat also talks with researcher Corinna Barrett Lain about her new book, “Secrets of the Killing State,” and how executions can go wrong.

This episode is hosted and written by Stephan Bisaha. The podcast is produced by Kat Stromquist, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is the social producer and our audience engagement producer is Nellie Beckett. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

