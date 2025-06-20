© 2025 WWNO
How capital punishment methods can go wrong

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published June 20, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
The entrance to Louisiana State Penitentiary, better known as Angola, on March 18, 2025, the same day the state conducted its first execution in 15 years.
A quick warning — today’s episode is about the death penalty and includes talk about recent executions and methods.

Capital punishment is a priority of the Trump administration, with the Deep South at the epicenter. We talk with our criminal justice reporter Kat Stromquist about the new method Alabama pioneered. Kat also talks with researcher Corinna Barrett Lain about her new book, “Secrets of the Killing State,” and how executions can go wrong.

This episode is hosted and written by Stephan Bisaha. The podcast is produced by Kat Stromquist, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is the social producer and our audience engagement producer is Nellie Beckett. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

Corinna Barrett Lain, a University of Richmond law professor, wrote a history of lethal injection and its use in U.S. capital punishment.
Q&A: How lethal injection ‘hides the violence’ of executions in the South and elsewhere
Kat Stromquist
A new book explores the secretive, complicated history of lethal injection and its relationship to the death penalty.

