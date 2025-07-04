© 2025 WWNO
Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Gumbo

As storms surge, Alabama leads by fortifying its roofs

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published July 4, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
A construction crew tears off the roof of the home of Karen Ellis in Loxley, Alabama, on April 20, 2023
Carly Berlin
/
WWNO
A construction crew tears off the roof of the home of Karen Ellis in Loxley, Alabama, on April 20, 2023

On this week’s episode, we’re handing the reins over to the NPR science podcast Short Wave.

Our economic mobility reporter Stephan Bisaha went on the show last month to talk about how Alabama’s fortified roofs have become a model program, protecting residents from hurricanes and rising insurance costs. We also hear from NPR climate correspondent Lauren Sommer about a similar program in California meant to fight wildfires.

This episode is hosted and written by Stephan Bisaha. The podcast is produced by Kat Stromquist, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is the social producer. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

Special thanks to the Short Wave team for letting us re-air the episode and sharing our reporting.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE:

NPR News
How homeowners are saving on insurance by upgrading their houses against disasters
Lauren Sommer
Home insurance is getting pricier as hurricanes and wildfires get worse. States are trying new incentives, encouraging homeowners to retrofit homes against disasters to get an insurance discount.
Gulf States Newsroom staff
