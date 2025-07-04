As storms surge, Alabama leads by fortifying its roofs

On this week’s episode, we’re handing the reins over to the NPR science podcast Short Wave .

Our economic mobility reporter Stephan Bisaha went on the show last month to talk about how Alabama’s fortified roofs have become a model program, protecting residents from hurricanes and rising insurance costs. We also hear from NPR climate correspondent Lauren Sommer about a similar program in California meant to fight wildfires.

This episode is hosted and written by Stephan Bisaha. The podcast is produced by Kat Stromquist, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is the social producer. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

Special thanks to the Short Wave team for letting us re-air the episode and sharing our reporting.

