Putting the wind (and inflation) back into US shipbuilding

On this week's episode, we’re heading to Mobile, Alabama, to find out why the Trump administration wants more ships built there and and across the Gulf. And, why critics say the policy meant to make that happen is not enough carrot and too much stick.

Also, this August will mark 20 years since Hurricane Katrina, an event that forever changed New Orleans. Whether you left Louisiana or stayed after Katrina, we want to hear your story.

On behalf of our partner station WWNO, we're asking listeners from near and far to share love letters to the city.

Let us know your name, age, where you’re from and any other details you'd like to share. If you respond, we may use your story on the air or online.

You can submit your love letter in two ways:



Call WWNO and the Gulf States Newsroom at 504-517-4926 and leave a voicemail reading your letter

Submit a written version using the form at this link

This episode is hosted and written by economic mobility reporter Stephan Bisaha. The podcast was produced by Kat Stromquist, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer and Joseph King is the social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

