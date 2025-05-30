© 2025 WWNO
Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Gumbo

Putting the wind (and inflation) back into US shipbuilding

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published May 30, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
A ship moves through the Mobile Channel in Mobile, Alabama, on May 2, 2025.
On this week's episode, we’re heading to Mobile, Alabama, to find out why the Trump administration wants more ships built there and and across the Gulf. And, why critics say the policy meant to make that happen is not enough carrot and too much stick.

Also, this August will mark 20 years since Hurricane Katrina, an event that forever changed New Orleans. Whether you left Louisiana or stayed after Katrina, we want to hear your story.

On behalf of our partner station WWNO, we're asking listeners from near and far to share love letters to the city.

Let us know your name, age, where you’re from and any other details you'd like to share. If you respond, we may use your story on the air or online.

You can submit your love letter in two ways:

This episode is hosted and written by economic mobility reporter Stephan Bisaha. The podcast was produced by Kat Stromquist, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer and Joseph King is the social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE:

Economy
Trump’s plan to bring shipbuilding back to the US? Port fees on Chinese vessels
Stephan Bisaha
Port fees on Chinese-built ships and operators will start in October, further raising the cost of trading with the United States.

Canva Photo
WWNO
Send a love letter to NOLA
WWNO Staff
Whether you left Louisiana or stayed after Katrina, we want to hear your story. We’re asking listeners from near and far to share love letters to the city.

Gulf States Newsroom staff
