How losing funding for Narcan could lead to more overdose deaths

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published July 25, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Suzanne Smith gives Blair a care package containing things like syringes, Coban wrap, antibiotic cream, bacitracin, fentanyl test strips, tampons and sanitary wipes.
Drew Hawkins
/
Gulf States Newsroom
Suzanne Smith gives Blair a care package containing things like syringes, Coban wrap, antibiotic cream, bacitracin, fentanyl test strips, tampons and sanitary wipes. Suzanne bought these supplies with her own money after being fired from UAB Medicine for taking blankets and bandages from the clinic to give to unhoused people in Birmingham, Alabama.

Federal grants helped bring down opioid overdose deaths by supporting peer services, expanding treatment access and increasing the availability of overdose-reversal drugs — like Narcan. But the Trump administration has stalled that funding.

In this week’s episode, we go to the streets of Birmingham, Alabama, to find out how losing the funding for overdose-reversal drugs could reverse progress made in the opioid crisis. We also hear from public health reporter Drew Hawkins and NPR’s Brian Mann, who first broke the story about the funding changes.

This episode is hosted by community engagement producer Nellie Beckett and written by public health reporter Drew Hawkins. The podcast was produced by Stephan Bisaha, Kat Stromquist, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE:

Harm reduction worker Suzanne Smith loads up her SUV with supplies in Birmingham, Alabama, on April 6, 2025.
Public Health
Alabama officials worry about life-saving Narcan program's future as CDC grants stall
Drew Hawkins
OD2A funds helped Alabama make naloxone more widely available last year. Health experts say it's responsible for a promising downturn in overdose deaths.

