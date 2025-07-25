How losing funding for Narcan could lead to more overdose deaths

Federal grants helped bring down opioid overdose deaths by supporting peer services, expanding treatment access and increasing the availability of overdose-reversal drugs — like Narcan. But the Trump administration has stalled that funding.

In this week’s episode, we go to the streets of Birmingham, Alabama, to find out how losing the funding for overdose-reversal drugs could reverse progress made in the opioid crisis. We also hear from public health reporter Drew Hawkins and NPR’s Brian Mann, who first broke the story about the funding changes.

This episode is hosted by community engagement producer Nellie Beckett and written by public health reporter Drew Hawkins. The podcast was produced by Stephan Bisaha, Kat Stromquist, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE: