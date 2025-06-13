© 2025 WWNO
Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Gumbo

The Gulf South’s nurse shortage is impacting sexual assault survivors

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published June 13, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Illustration by Nolen Strals for the Gulf States Newsroom and Type Investigations

Editor’s Note: This episode contains descriptions of sexual violence that may be upsetting for some listeners. 

Public health reporter Drew Hawkins takes over this week’s episode to focus on a single story — the Gulf South’s shortage of sexual assault nurse examiners, better known as SANEs.

Over the last year, Drew has been reporting on the impacts the shortage has had on hospital systems and sexual assault survivors. In partnership with Type Investigations, Drew examines who these nurses are, what they do and how they help survivors of sexual assault.

This episode is hosted and mixed by our public health reporter Drew Hawkins, and edited by Ashley Lisenby and Ryan Vasquez. Additional editorial support for this project was provided by Type Investigations.

The podcast is produced by Stephan Bisaha, Kat Stromquist, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer and Joseph King is the social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

