We break a New Orleans bar out of Facebook jail

Major hacks at big companies like Sony and Equifax often get plenty of attention. But small businesses fall victim to cyber attacks, too — about four times as often as larger organizations, according to a report from Verizon.

For this week's episode, we go to a New Orleans neighborhood bar that lost about $10,000 because of scammers, along with losing access to her Facebook and Meta accounts — which helped drive a large part of its business. We also talk about how we helped get those accounts back.

