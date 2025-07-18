© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gulf States Gumbo
Congress approves Trump’s proposal to cut funding for public media
Gulf States Gumbo

We break a New Orleans bar out of Facebook jail

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published July 18, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Hillary Hanning stands behind the bar of The Little House, the Algiers Point neighborhood restaurant she owns and operates in New Orleans, on January 20, 2025.
Stephan Bisaha
/
Gulf States Newsroom
Hillary Hanning stands behind the bar of The Little House, the Algiers Point neighborhood restaurant she owns and operates in New Orleans, on January 20, 2025.

Major hacks at big companies like Sony and Equifax often get plenty of attention. But small businesses fall victim to cyber attacks, too — about four times as often as larger organizations, according to a report from Verizon.

For this week's episode, we go to a New Orleans neighborhood bar that lost about $10,000 because of scammers, along with losing access to her Facebook and Meta accounts — which helped drive a large part of its business. We also talk about how we helped get those accounts back.

This episode is hosted and written by economic mobility reporter Stephan Bisaha. The podcast was produced by Kat Stromquist, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE:

Hillary Hanning stands behind the bar of The Little House, the Algiers Point neighborhood restaurant she owns and operates in New Orleans, on January 20, 2025.
Business
A New Orleans restaurant owner's Facebook was hacked. It put her business in jeopardy
Stephan Bisaha
Small businesses, like The Little House in New Orleans, are a common target for cyber crimes. Experts say social media companies should do more to stop them.

Catch Up On The Gulf States Gumbo

Tags
Gulf States Gumbo Gulf States NewsroomGulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Newsroom staff
See stories by Gulf States Newsroom staff