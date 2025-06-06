© 2025 WWNO
Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Gumbo

No movie theater in Clarksdale, Mississippi? That’s a sin

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published June 6, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
A mural in downtown Clarksdale, Mississippi, depicts Robert Johnson playing the guitar with demons clawing at his feet.
Joseph King
/
Gulf States Newsroom
A mural in downtown Clarksdale, Mississippi, depicts Robert Johnson playing the guitar with demons clawing at his feet.

On this week's episode, we zoom into Clarksdale, Mississippi, where Ryan Coogler’s latest blockbuster "Sinners" is set. Movie critics said it's one of the best of the year, but residents couldn’t watch it without driving elsewhere. That changed after one man spoke out.

Our sports and culture reporter Joseph King and Mississippi Public Broadcasting's Shamira Muhammad tell us about what they saw at a series of special screenings of the film in the Mississippi Delta town.

This episode is hosted and mixed by our public health reporter Drew Hawkins. The podcast was produced by Stephan Bisaha, Kat Stromquist, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer and Joseph King is the social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE:

A poster announces the dates for Clarksdale Culture Capital, a three-day event that includes special screenings of Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” in Clarksdale, Mississippi — the setting of the blockbuster film.
Arts & Culture
Ryan Coogler is bringing ‘Sinners’ home to Clarksdale for a series of screenings, Q&A
Joseph King
Local residents and activists successfully campaigned to bring the film to the Mississippi Delta town it's set in — which hasn’t had a theater in 20 years.

