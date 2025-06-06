No movie theater in Clarksdale, Mississippi? That’s a sin

On this week's episode, we zoom into Clarksdale, Mississippi, where Ryan Coogler’s latest blockbuster "Sinners" is set. Movie critics said it's one of the best of the year, but residents couldn’t watch it without driving elsewhere. That changed after one man spoke out.

Our sports and culture reporter Joseph King and Mississippi Public Broadcasting's Shamira Muhammad tell us about what they saw at a series of special screenings of the film in the Mississippi Delta town.

This episode is hosted and mixed by our public health reporter Drew Hawkins. The podcast was produced by Stephan Bisaha, Kat Stromquist, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer and Joseph King is the social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE: