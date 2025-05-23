© 2025 WWNO
Gulf States Gumbo
Washington makes cuts, the South feels the pain

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published May 23, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Chris Muse founded Muse 3 Farm in Greensburg with his three brothers decades after they had left the family land and pursued other careers.
Aubri Juhasz
/
WWNO
Chris Muse founded Muse 3 Farm in Greensburg with his three brothers decades after they had left the family land and pursued other careers. Muse said that when he returned home, he made it a goal to feed local kids.

On this week's episode of the Gulf States Gumbo, we examine how cost-cutting in Washington is being felt in the South.

Take the federal funding that’s played a major role in fighting the U.S. HIV epidemic — especially in hard-hit places like Alabama — for example. DOGE cuts and Trump administration policy changes threaten to undo that progress, according to advocates.

And Louisiana lawmakers are asking Congress to bring back a federal program that helped schools buy food from local farms. WWNO and WRKF education reporter Aubri Juhasz explains how one school district used the money.

This episode is hosted and written by audience engagement producer Nellie Beckett. The podcast was produced by Stephan Bisaha, Kat Stromquist, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is the social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE:

Kindergarteners eat lunch at Northwestern Elementary, part of Zachary Community Schools outside Baton Rouge. Due to federal funding cuts, the school can no longer afford to purchase beef locally.
Education
For Zachary schools, USDA cuts mean local, grass-fed beef is off the menu
Aubri Juhasz
Louisiana lawmakers are asking Congress to bring back a federal program that helped schools buy food from local farms.

Public Health
DOGE cuts, policy changes jeopardize care, housing for vulnerable HIV patients in Alabama
Drew Hawkins
Federal funding has helped states like Alabama and Mississippi make strides in fighting the HIV epidemic. Doctors and advocates are worried about the future.

Catch Up On The Gulf States Gumbo

Gulf States Newsroom staff
