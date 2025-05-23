Washington makes cuts, the South feels the pain

On this week's episode of the Gulf States Gumbo, we examine how cost-cutting in Washington is being felt in the South.

Take the federal funding that’s played a major role in fighting the U.S. HIV epidemic — especially in hard-hit places like Alabama — for example. DOGE cuts and Trump administration policy changes threaten to undo that progress, according to advocates.

And Louisiana lawmakers are asking Congress to bring back a federal program that helped schools buy food from local farms. WWNO and WRKF education reporter Aubri Juhasz explains how one school district used the money.

This episode is hosted and written by audience engagement producer Nellie Beckett. The podcast was produced by Stephan Bisaha, Kat Stromquist, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is the social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE: