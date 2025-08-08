© 2025 WWNO
Gulf States Gumbo
Water versus land

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published August 8, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
FILE - A pelican flies over new marsh grass in front of a state-initiated dredging project near East Grand Terre Island, where the Gulf of Mexico meets Barataria Bay along the Louisiana coast, Aug. 10, 2010.

On this week's episode, we venture onto the Pearl River, which flows through Jackson, Mississippi, down into southeastern Louisiana. For more than 100 years, that river has flooded in northeast Jackson.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been trying to stop the flooding, but each plan has caused backlash and concern from Jackson down to Slidell, Louisiana. We talk with WWNO’s Michael McEwen and hear from Mississippi Public Broadcasting’s Shamira Muhammad about those worries.

WWNO’s Eva Tesfaye also explains why a multi-billion-dollar plan to deal with Louisiana's land loss was recently cancelled.

This episode is hosted by Kat Stromquist. The podcast was written by Stephan Bisaha and produced by Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

