Gulf States Gumbo
Preserving culture after Hurricane Katrina

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published September 5, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Children learn how to read music and play drums at The Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans’ Musicians’ Village, on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Photo courtesy of the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music
On this week's episode, we dip into our well of stories marking the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and the federal levee failures.

Public health reporter Drew Hawkins explains how small, local publications helped salvage New Orleans' culture from the floodwaters, while sports and culture reporter Joseph King takes us to a musical hub formed after the storm.

Plus, community engagement producer Nellie Beckett joins the show to discuss her work connecting people during this solemn anniversary.

This episode is hosted and written by Kat Stromquist. The podcast was produced by Stephan Bisaha, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE:

Antigravity editor-in-chief Dan Fox delivers and arranges the July issue of the magazine at a coffee shop in New Orleans on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.
Katrina 20
‘Down but not out’: The punk zine that helped keep New Orleans’ culture afloat after Katrina
Drew Hawkins
When Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, Antigravity Magazine played a vital role in helping local media dispel rumors and keep their audience informed.

A student at The Ellis Marsalis Center for Music celebrates with the audience after a recital performance in New Orleans on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
Katrina 20
New Orleans musicians found a home here after Katrina. Now, it's raising the next generation
Joseph King
In the 9th Ward, New Orleans’ Musicians’ Village has been training the next generation of musical talent while providing affordable housing to many artists.

Catch Up On The Gulf States Gumbo

