Preserving culture after Hurricane Katrina

On this week's episode, we dip into our well of stories marking the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and the federal levee failures.

Public health reporter Drew Hawkins explains how small, local publications helped salvage New Orleans' culture from the floodwaters, while sports and culture reporter Joseph King takes us to a musical hub formed after the storm.

Plus, community engagement producer Nellie Beckett joins the show to discuss her work connecting people during this solemn anniversary.

This episode is hosted and written by Kat Stromquist. The podcast was produced by Stephan Bisaha, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE: