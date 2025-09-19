As Gulfport, Mississippi, grows, so do its flood concerns

On this week's episode, we head down to coastal Mississippi. While Hurricane Katrina is largely associated with widespread flooding and displacement in New Orleans, it also devastated the Magnolia State, destroying thousands of homes and businesses.

Gulfport, in the heart of Mississippi’s Gulf Coast, is home to a group of historic Black communities that found themselves at the center of it all. WWNO and WRKF’s Coastal Desk reporter Michael McEwen reports on the increased development that surrounds these historic communities — making them more vulnerable to flooding and future storms.

