Gulf States Gumbo
As Gulfport, Mississippi, grows, so do its flood concerns

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published September 19, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Worshippers gather outside the Forest Heights Missionary Baptist Church in Gulfport, Mississippi, on August 10, 2025.
Michael McEwen
/
WWNO
Worshippers gather outside the Forest Heights Missionary Baptist Church in Gulfport, Mississippi, on August 10, 2025. Many are from a nearby community of the same name, founded as a home ownership development for low-income African American families. It's now troubled by flooding because of nearby development. They and others in the area are combining civil rights and climate activism with one goal in mind: remaining in their homes along a Gulf Coast that's facing stronger storms and sea level rise

On this week's episode, we head down to coastal Mississippi. While Hurricane Katrina is largely associated with widespread flooding and displacement in New Orleans, it also devastated the Magnolia State, destroying thousands of homes and businesses.

Gulfport, in the heart of Mississippi’s Gulf Coast, is home to a group of historic Black communities that found themselves at the center of it all. WWNO and WRKF’s Coastal Desk reporter Michael McEwen reports on the increased development that surrounds these historic communities — making them more vulnerable to flooding and future storms.

This episode is hosted by Drew Hawkins. The podcast is produced by Stephan Bisaha, Kat Stromquist, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

