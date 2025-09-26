Surviving the heat and reclaiming the land in the Lower 9th Ward

On this week’s episode, we visit the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans. Twenty years after Hurricane Katrina, the neighborhood still carries the scars of the storm — from empty lots to relentless heat.

Public health reporter Drew Hawkins examines how rising temperatures are reshaping daily life for seniors in New Orleans — from sleepless nights to skyrocketing energy bills.

WWNO and WRKF’s Coastal Desk reporter Eva Tesfaye brings us the story of an artist who fought to reclaim her family’s land and is now building something new: a garden rooted in both her Black and Indigenous ancestry.

