What immigration crackdowns look like in the Gulf South

On this week's episode, we speak with WRKF reporter and Report for America fellow Alex Cox about a new immigration detention center at the notorious Louisiana State Penitentiary — better known as Angola — and how it fits into national trends.

Public health reporter Drew Hawkins also speaks with Bobbi-Jeanne Misick of Verite News and criminal justice reporter Kat Stromquist about their recent investigation into the connection between traffic arrests and immigration enforcement in Kenner, Louisiana.

This episode is hosted by senior reporter Stephan Bisaha. The podcast was written by Kat Stromquist and produced by Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE: