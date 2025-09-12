© 2025 WWNO
What immigration crackdowns look like in the Gulf South

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published September 12, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, center, tours "Camp 57," a facility to house immigration detainees at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La., with Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, third left, and ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan, left, Sept. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool)
Gerald Herbert/AP
/
AP
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, center, tours "Camp 57," a facility to house immigration detainees at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La., with Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, third left, and ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan, left, Sept. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool)

On this week's episode, we speak with WRKF reporter and Report for America fellow Alex Cox about a new immigration detention center at the notorious Louisiana State Penitentiary — better known as Angola — and how it fits into national trends.

Public health reporter Drew Hawkins also speaks with Bobbi-Jeanne Misick of Verite News and criminal justice reporter Kat Stromquist about their recent investigation into the connection between traffic arrests and immigration enforcement in Kenner, Louisiana.

This episode is hosted by senior reporter Stephan Bisaha. The podcast was written by Kat Stromquist and produced by Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement vehicles are parked outside of Camp 57 in Angola, Louisiana, on Sep. 3, 2025.
Immigration
A notorious wing of Angola prison is now a detention center for ICE
Alex Cox
“Camp 57” is the latest attempt to repurpose U.S. prison facilities to accommodate mass arrests by ICE amid President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

A small American flag stands at the corner of Veterans Boulevard and Williams Boulevard, a major intersection in Kenner, on August 11, 2025.
Immigration
In Kenner, a routine traffic stop can be a gateway to deportation
Bobbi-Jeanne Misick (Verite News)
It was a routine stop — the Kenner Police officers who pulled him over said Sanchez had run a red light — but it ended with Sanchez in a federal immigration detention center.

