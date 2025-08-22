© 2025 WWNO
Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Gumbo

Gumbo Live: When water costs more than a car

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published August 22, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Meghan and Will Taylor look over a nearly $20,000 water bill they received last year from the Birmingham Water Works Board on May 31, 2023, in their home in Gardendale, Alabama.
Rasha McChesney
/
Gulf States Newsroom
Meghan and Will Taylor look over a nearly $20,000 water bill they received last year from the Birmingham Water Works Board on May 31, 2023, in their home in Gardendale, Alabama.

On this week's episode, we stir the pot from the Saturn music venue in Birmingham. Recorded on August 9th, 2025, Joseph King interviews senior reporter Stephan Bisaha about nightmare utility bills.

This episode is hosted by Joseph King, who is also our social producer. The podcast was produced by Stephan Bisaha, Kat Stromquist, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE:

A graphic for the Utility Bill of the Month series from the Gulf States Newsroom. The collage of photos shows a water meter in the top half of the photo. The bottom half shows a person reading over their energy bill.
Utility Bill of the Month
The Gulf States Newsroom investigates utility billing issues impacting residents in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

