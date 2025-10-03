© 2025 WWNO
Nobody knows who can get a COVID shot in Louisiana

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published October 3, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Co-owner Marc Ost at Eric's Rx Shoppe holds a box of COVID-19 vaccines as he unpacks a shipment in Horsham, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
On this week’s episode, we’re taking a look at who can get a COVID-19 vaccine in the Gulf South.

Public health reporter Drew Hawkins sorts through the confusion around conflicting guidance that is causing some pharmacies to make their own rules about who can get the shot — and how they can get it.

This episode is hosted by Kat Stromquist. The podcast is produced by Drew Hawkins, Stephan Bisaha, Elise Gregg and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE:

Physician assistant Danis Walker vaccinates a construction worker outside a Lowes Home Improvement store in New Orleans on June 11, 2021.
Public Health
Louisiana pharmacies make their own rules amid confusing COVID guidance: ‘It’s clear as mud’
Drew Hawkins
Unclear rules and inconsistent interpretations of federal and state COVID-19 vaccination rules leave families confused and vulnerable patients unprotected.

