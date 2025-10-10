If you build the jobs, will the workers come?

On this week’s episode, we’re talking about jobs on their way to the Gulf South.

Space Command is coming to Alabama and Hyundai is setting up in Louisiana. What’s not so clear, though, is who is going to get those jobs.

We talk with economic mobility reporter Stephan Bisaha about why Americans are less likely to move for work these days, and what the Georgia battery plant immigration raid means for Hyundai’s Louisiana plans.

This episode is hosted by Ryan Vasquez. The podcast is produced by Drew Hawkins, Kat Stromquist, Elise Gregg and Orlando Flores Jr. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

