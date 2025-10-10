© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Gumbo

If you build the jobs, will the workers come?

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published October 10, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

On this week’s episode, we’re talking about jobs on their way to the Gulf South.

Space Command is coming to Alabama and Hyundai is setting up in Louisiana. What’s not so clear, though, is who is going to get those jobs.

We talk with economic mobility reporter Stephan Bisaha about why Americans are less likely to move for work these days, and what the Georgia battery plant immigration raid means for Hyundai’s Louisiana plans.

This episode is hosted by Ryan Vasquez. The podcast is produced by Drew Hawkins, Kat Stromquist, Elise Gregg and Orlando Flores Jr. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE:

Heavy equipment takes apart Huntsville’s former city hall site after the a new building was constructed. September 22, 2025.
Economy
Space Command is moving jobs to Huntsville. Will workers move with it?
Stephan Bisaha
An Inspector General’s report last year revealed Space Command leadership worried civilian workers would not relocate to Alabama.
Chung Eui-sun, Hyundai Motor Group executive chairman, from left, speaks as President Donald Trump, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry and Hyundai Motor Company CEO Jaehoon Chang look on in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 24, 2025. (Pool via AP)
WWNO
Louisiana nabs Hyundai’s first US-based steel mill as part of $21B investment
Stephan Bisaha
President Donald Trump touted the $5.8 billion manufacturing facility’s announcement as proof that his plan to impose tariffs on other countries is working.

Catch Up On The Gulf States Gumbo

Tags
Gulf States Gumbo Gulf States NewsroomGulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Newsroom staff
See stories by Gulf States Newsroom staff