Gulf States Gumbo
O Canada! Come back to Louisiana?

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published October 17, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
(Left) President Donald Trump greets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Washington. (Right) Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser
On this week’s episode, Louisiana’s lieutenant governor wants to find out why Canadians haven't visited the state.

Also, sports and culture reporter Joseph King sat down with Hibbett Sports' vice president of marketing to learn more about a week of college basketball in a historic auditorium in Birmingham.

This episode is hosted by Joseph King, who is also our social producer. The podcast is produced by Stephan Bisaha, Kat Stromquist, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Elise Gregg. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE:

Local & Regional News
Trump’s comments are hurting Canadian tourism in Louisiana. Lt. Gov. Nungesser wants an apology
Alex Cox
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said he’s heard from many Canadians who are avoiding the state, including upcoming festivals in Acadiana, because of Trump’s comments.

