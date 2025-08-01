© 2025 WWNO
Mom-and-pop grocers brace for SNAP cuts

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published August 1, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Steep cuts are coming to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, better known as food stamps. And that’s bad news for independent grocery stores that see the bulk of their sales from SNAP dollars.

In this week's episode, economic mobility reporter Stephan Bisaha visits an Alabama grocer bracing for the cuts.

Also, the Gulf South continues to be left out of the tech industry boom. Stephan also reports on the advantages of being a tech company in Mississippi — and what’s holding the state back.

This episode is hosted by our sports and culture reporter Joseph King. The podcast was produced by Stephan Bisaha, Kat Stromquist, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE:

Wright’s Market owner Jimmy Wright stands inside his story in Opelika, Alabama on July 17, 2025. Wright worries cuts to SNAP will cause smaller grocers to shut down.
Business
Independent grocery stores have had a tough five years. SNAP cuts will make it harder
Stephan Bisaha
The bulk of sales for many independent grocers come from SNAP. Cuts to the program could leave some making hard decisions about their future.

Jansen Cohoon inspects a drone at the V2 Forensics office in Gulfport, Mississippi, on January 23, 2025.
Economy
Mississippi’s tech scene is in a catch-22. How can it move forward?
Stephan Bisaha
Mississippi ranks near the bottom for the size of its tech industry. But despite its shortcomings, some believe the state is not far from its own tech boom.

