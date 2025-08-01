Mom-and-pop grocers brace for SNAP cuts

Steep cuts are coming to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, better known as food stamps. And that’s bad news for independent grocery stores that see the bulk of their sales from SNAP dollars.

In this week's episode, economic mobility reporter Stephan Bisaha visits an Alabama grocer bracing for the cuts.

Also, the Gulf South continues to be left out of the tech industry boom. Stephan also reports on the advantages of being a tech company in Mississippi — and what’s holding the state back.

This episode is hosted by our sports and culture reporter Joseph King. The podcast was produced by Stephan Bisaha, Kat Stromquist, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

